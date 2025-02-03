Jamaree Bouyea News: Efficient in win

Bouyea played 38 minutes Sunday during Austin's 118-113 win over the Skyforce and compiled 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

Bouyea had an efficient shooting performance Sunday as he converted 70.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-2 forward has now scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games and eight times total on the season in just 21 games played.