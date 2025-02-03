Jamaree Bouyea News: Efficient in win
Bouyea played 38 minutes Sunday during Austin's 118-113 win over the Skyforce and compiled 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.
Bouyea had an efficient shooting performance Sunday as he converted 70.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. The 6-foot-2 forward has now scored 20 or more points in two of his last three games and eight times total on the season in just 21 games played.
Jamaree Bouyea
Free Agent
