Jamaree Bouyea News: Mixed results in G League

Bouyea notched 20 points (8-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's 119-103 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Bouyea has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four appearances, but he's gone 7-for-24 from deep during that stretch. On the season, he's averaging 18.2 points per game across 22 G League appearances while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from deep.