Jamaree Bouyea headshot

Jamaree Bouyea News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Bouyea won't start Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Bouyea got the starting nod in Sunday's regular-season finale, though he'll slide to the second unit Tuesday. With the Suns almost at full strength, the 26-year-old isn't guaranteed to see meaningful burn.

Jamaree Bouyea
Phoenix Suns
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