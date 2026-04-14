Jamaree Bouyea News: Not starting Tuesday
Bouyea won't start Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Trail Blazers, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Bouyea got the starting nod in Sunday's regular-season finale, though he'll slide to the second unit Tuesday. With the Suns almost at full strength, the 26-year-old isn't guaranteed to see meaningful burn.
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