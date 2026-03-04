Jamaree Bouyea News: Odd man out in Booker's return

Bouyea (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Tuesday's 114-103 win over the Kings.

Bouyea had appeared in each of the Suns' previous six games and averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 16.8 minutes per contest over that stretch, but he exited the rotation Tuesday with Phoenix welcoming Devin Booker (hip) back into the fray. Though Bouyea received some added security by Phoenix converting him from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract earlier this week, he'll likely find minutes difficult to come by when all of Booker, Collin Gillespie, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen are available.