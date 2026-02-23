Jamaree Bouyea News: Opportunity for larger role
Bouyea amassed eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 21 minutes during Sunday's 92-77 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Just about every member of the Suns' backcourt besides Collin Gillespie is either out with an injury or working their way back from one, leaving the door open for Bouyea to stay more involved. Bouyea has logged at least 20 minutes in just half of his last six appearances, but his playing time looks like it's about to pick up, particularly with Devin Booker (hip) and Jordan Goodwin (calf) out until March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamaree Bouyea See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1539 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 747 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 549 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 877 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamaree Bouyea See More