Jamaree Bouyea News: Paces Phoenix in win
Bouyea notched 27 points (12-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 135-103 win over the Thunder.
With a slew of regulars inactive for the regular-season finale, Bouyea made his first start of the year and performed well, leading all scorers and finishing one assist shy of a double-double. It marked the guard's highest scoring output of the campaign and his 10th game in double figures. Despite the strong showing Sunday, Bouyea is unlikely to see significant playing time in Tuesday's Play-In Tournament matchup against the Trail Blazers or beyond if the Suns advance deeper into the postseason.
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