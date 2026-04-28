Jamaree Bouyea headshot

Jamaree Bouyea News: Plays limited role in 2025-26

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bouyea recorded two points (1-1 FG) in one minute during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After opening the year under a two-way pact, Bouyea later signed a one-year contract with the Suns in March. The deal included a $2.58 million team option for 2026-27, which Phoenix will presumably pick up this offseason in order to fortify its backcourt depth. Bouyea averaged 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 14.0 minutes per contest through 46 games during the regular season.

Jamaree Bouyea
Phoenix Suns
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