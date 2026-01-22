Earlier this month, Bouyea had been out for seven straight games for Phoenix while recovering from a concussion, but he was cleared to return to action ahead of the Suns' last two contests. After being left out of the rotation for both of those games, the two-way player headed to the G League on Wednesday to get in his first action since Jan. 4. Now that Phoenix is at full strength in the backcourt with return of Jalen Green from an extended absence due to a hamstring strain, Bouyea could see the bulk of his playing time with Valley moving forward.