Jamaree Bouyea News: Productive in win
Bouyea compiled 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes Friday during Austin's 114-100 win over Memphis.
Bouyea surpassed 20 points scored for the fourth time this season while shooting an efficient 57.1 percent from the field. The 25-year-old is now averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists across his first nine games of the season.
Jamaree Bouyea
Free Agent
