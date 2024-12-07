Jamaree Bouyea News: Productive in win

Bouyea compiled 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 34 minutes Friday during Austin's 114-100 win over Memphis.

Bouyea surpassed 20 points scored for the fourth time this season while shooting an efficient 57.1 percent from the field. The 25-year-old is now averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists across his first nine games of the season.