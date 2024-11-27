Jamaree Bouyea News: Returns with 13 points

Bouyea (undisclosed) produced 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and three steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 112-91 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Bouyea returned to action after a brief two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. He's scored in double figures in all seven of his G League appearances this season, averaging 18.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting.