Jamaree Bouyea News: Scores 23 points in G League

Bouyea generated 23 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks across 34 minutes of Tuesday's 124-109 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Bouyea needed just 13 shots to tally a team-high 23 points. He was also impactful on the defensive end, posting six combined steals-plus-blocks. Though Bouyea has appeared in just 14 NBA games during his first two professional seasons, he's been a standout G Leaguer, something he'll look to continue in 2024-25.