Jamaree Bouyea News: Sees garbage-time action
Bouyea finished with seven points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 19 minutes during Sunday's 120-98 victory over the Raptors.
Sunday's contest got out of hand relatively quickly, allowing Bouyea to log his most minutes since Feb. 24. It was the first time the guard played double-digit minutes since the beginning of March as well, suggesting Bouyea is not a significant part of the rotation for now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamaree Bouyea See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1567 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 775 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 577 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 8105 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jamaree Bouyea See More