Jamaree Bouyea News: Signs two-way deal with Milwaukee

Bouyea and the Bucks agreed to a two-way contract Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Bucks cleared up a two-way slot by promoting Ryan Rollins to a standard deal. Bouyea was a standout player for the Austin Spurs in the G League, averaging 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He's likely to see a lot of reps with the Wisconsin Herd going forward.