Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jamaree Bouyea headshot

Jamaree Bouyea News: Signs two-way deal with Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Bouyea and the Bucks agreed to a two-way contract Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Bucks cleared up a two-way slot by promoting Ryan Rollins to a standard deal. Bouyea was a standout player for the Austin Spurs in the G League, averaging 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He's likely to see a lot of reps with the Wisconsin Herd going forward.

Jamaree Bouyea
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now