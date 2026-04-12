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Jamaree Bouyea News: Starting against Thunder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 5:25pm

Bouyea will start in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports,

Bouyea will make his first start of the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old is coming off a four-point, three-assist, two-rebound performance in Friday's 101-73 loss to the Lakers. However, he will have an opportunity to be more productive with the Suns down Devin Booker (ankle), Dillon Brooks (foot), Collin Gillespie (shoulder), Mark Williams (foot) and Jalen Green (knee).

Jamaree Bouyea
Phoenix Suns
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