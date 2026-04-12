Jamaree Bouyea News: Starting against Thunder
Bouyea will start in Sunday's game against Oklahoma City, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports,
Bouyea will make his first start of the 2025-26 campaign. The 26-year-old is coming off a four-point, three-assist, two-rebound performance in Friday's 101-73 loss to the Lakers. However, he will have an opportunity to be more productive with the Suns down Devin Booker (ankle), Dillon Brooks (foot), Collin Gillespie (shoulder), Mark Williams (foot) and Jalen Green (knee).
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