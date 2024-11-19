Jamaree Bouyea News: Strong outing against Capitanes

Bouyea generated 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks over 42 minutes in Tuesday's 120-115 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Bouyea played a vital role Tuesday, leading his squad in points, assists and steals during the victory. He also had a season-high scoring tally, while increasing his average to 19.2 points per game. He'll look to stay in solid form as one of the G League Spurs' most reliable players.