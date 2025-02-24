Fantasy Basketball
Jamarion Sharp

Jamarion Sharp Injury: Out with concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 11:08am

Sharp did not play in Sunday's G League game against the Rip City Remix due to a concussion.

This is a new injury for Sharp and he may be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Sharp has played a big role for the Texas Legends, averaging 24.6 minutes per game with 6.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.

Jamarion Sharp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
