Jamarion Sharp Injury: Out with concussion
Sharp did not play in Sunday's G League game against the Rip City Remix due to a concussion.
This is a new injury for Sharp and he may be considered questionable at best for Tuesday's game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce. Sharp has played a big role for the Texas Legends, averaging 24.6 minutes per game with 6.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks.
Jamarion Sharp
Free Agent
