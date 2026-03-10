Jamarion Sharp Injury: Out with thumb injury
Sharp was absent in Monday's 121-114 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars because of a right thumb issue.
Sharp has been active in a defensive role this season, but his place will have to be filled by either Tyler Smith or Moussa Cisse while he deals with this injury. Sharp will look to regain a starting spot if he returns to action quickly. However, he's yet to be given an official recovery timeline.
Jamarion Sharp
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now