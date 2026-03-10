Jamarion Sharp headshot

Jamarion Sharp Injury: Out with thumb injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Sharp was absent in Monday's 121-114 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars because of a right thumb issue.

Sharp has been active in a defensive role this season, but his place will have to be filled by either Tyler Smith or Moussa Cisse while he deals with this injury. Sharp will look to regain a starting spot if he returns to action quickly. However, he's yet to be given an official recovery timeline.

Jamarion Sharp
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now