Sharp recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 102-95 loss to the Texas Legends.

Sharp's nine offensive rebounds helped him post a game-high 15 boards Tuesday. Sharp is averaging 4.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks in 19.1 minutes across his 13 appearances this season.