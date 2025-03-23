Jamarion Sharp News: Plays 13 minutes in return

Sharp (ankle) posted two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturdat's 113-79 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After missing over a week due to an ankle injury, Sharp returned to action but played a minor role off the bench during a blowout loss. Across 38 G League appearances this season, Sharp has averaged 5.6 points in 21.1 minutes per game.