Jamarion Sharp headshot

Jamarion Sharp News: Plays 13 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Sharp (ankle) posted two points (1-1 FG) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Saturdat's 113-79 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron.

After missing over a week due to an ankle injury, Sharp returned to action but played a minor role off the bench during a blowout loss. Across 38 G League appearances this season, Sharp has averaged 5.6 points in 21.1 minutes per game.

