Jamarion Sharp News: Scores six points

Sharp (concussion) returned to action in Tuesday's 114-107 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, scoring six points (3-3 FG) with six rebounds, one assist and five blocks in 22 minutes.

Sharp missed Sunday's G League game against the Rip City Remix due to a concussion but was back in his usual role Tuesday. He's been one of the best rim protectors in the G League, averaging 3.0 swats across 32 total appearances.