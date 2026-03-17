Jamarion Sharp News: Tallies 11 rebounds in return

Sharp (thumb) totaled six points (3-4 FG), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 116-108 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Sharp bounced back straight into the starting lineup after dealing with a slight issue, and his 11 rebounds ranked as the second-highest figure on the team Monday. He's now averaging 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and could continue to remain valuable on the boards if he starts when two-way player Moussa Cisse is not with the G League squad.