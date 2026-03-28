Jameer Nelson News: Huge performance off bench Friday

Nelson racked up 45 points (16-26 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 120-112 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Nelson stood out despite his team's defeat, making an unusual contribution from three-point range. That effort was more than enough for him to set career-high figures in points, field goals and triples. Nelson may have a chance to push for a bigger role while hoping to find consistency in his production going forward.