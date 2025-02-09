Jameer Nelson News: Leads G League Spurs in win
Nelson tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 137-92 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Nelson led Austin in scoring while coming off the bench. The 23-year-old has recorded 20 or more points only two times this season, with his 23-point performance marking his season high. Nelson has appeared in 23 G League outings this season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 13.7 minutes per game.
Jameer Nelson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now