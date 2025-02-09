Jameer Nelson News: Leads G League Spurs in win

Nelson tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two steals and one rebound across 24 minutes in Saturday's 137-92 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Nelson led Austin in scoring while coming off the bench. The 23-year-old has recorded 20 or more points only two times this season, with his 23-point performance marking his season high. Nelson has appeared in 23 G League outings this season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across 13.7 minutes per game.