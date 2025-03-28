Fantasy Basketball
Jameer Nelson headshot

Jameer Nelson News: Leads second unit in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Nelson notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Nelson led Austin's second unit in scoring, marking his fifth consecutive contest with at least 12 points. He's averaging 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 17.4 minutes per contest in 41 G League outings.

Jameer Nelson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
