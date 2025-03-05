Jameer Nelson News: Scores 19 in return
Nelson (personal) returned to action in Tuesday's 111-103 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks, finishing with 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes.
Nelson put together a strong overall line in his return, but his struggles from beyond the arc continued. Through 19 appearances, Nelson is shooting just 30.6 percent from beyond the arc.
