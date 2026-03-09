Jameer Nelson News: Strikes for 26 off G League bench

Nelson tallied 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 127-119 loss to Birmingham.

Nelson made his first appearance of the G League regular season Sunday and didn't disappoint. He led Stockton in scoring despite coming off the bench, and he managed to contribute across the board. Nelson has appeared off the bench in all 15 games he's played this season, so expect him to remain in this role going forward.