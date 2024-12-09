Jameer Nelson News: Tacks on seven points in G League

Nelson tallied seven points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 10 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 114-100 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Nelson has provided limited production off the bench this year for Austin and hasn't been able to find his shooting touch. He's hitting 32.4 percent of his tries from the field and 23.1 percent from downtown over seven appearances.