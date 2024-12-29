James Akinjo Injury: Doesn't play Saturday

Akinjo didn't play during Saturday's 111-105 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm due to an undisclosed injury.

The extent of Akinjo's injury remains unclear, though his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Maine Celtics. The 24-year-old has averaged 12.8 points, 7.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals across 32.5 minutes per contest over 16 G League outings.