James Akinjo Injury: Inactive with groin issue

Akinjo was sidelined in Thursday's 124-119 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks after picking up a groin injury.

Akinjo sat out for the first time since Jan. 29, with Ben Coupet taking his place in the starting lineup Thursday. The guard had just been named the G League Next Up Game MVP and was previously averaging 19.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game during the regular season. His status is now uncertain as he works on his recovery ahead of upcoming contests.