James Akinjo Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Akinjo didn't play during Friday's 122-86 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm due to an undisclosed injury.

The extent of Akinjo's injury remains unclear. He ended the G League Winter Showcase on a strong note, scoring at least 14 points in five of the Herd's final six games, including three outings with at least 20 points, so his absence will send ripple effects throughout the rotation.