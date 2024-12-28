Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Akinjo headshot

James Akinjo Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Akinjo didn't play during Friday's 122-86 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm due to an undisclosed injury.

The extent of Akinjo's injury remains unclear. He ended the G League Winter Showcase on a strong note, scoring at least 14 points in five of the Herd's final six games, including three outings with at least 20 points, so his absence will send ripple effects throughout the rotation.

James Akinjo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now