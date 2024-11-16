James Akinjo News: Another double-double

Akinjo registered 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-99 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Akinjo finished second on the team in scoring behind Stephen Thompson and recorded a game-high 12 assists en route to his second double-double. However, Akinjo also committed a game-high five turnovers.