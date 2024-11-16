Fantasy Basketball
James Akinjo News: Another double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Akinjo registered 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Friday's 105-99 G League loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Akinjo finished second on the team in scoring behind Stephen Thompson and recorded a game-high 12 assists en route to his second double-double. However, Akinjo also committed a game-high five turnovers.

