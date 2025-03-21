James Akinjo News: Back in action in G League

Akinjo (undisclosed) returned to action in Friday's 113-101 G League win over the Long Island Nets, finishing with eight points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3 Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes.

Akinjo was back in his usual role after missing Saturday's 108-106 loss to the Cleveland Charge. Across 23 regular-season contests, Akinjo holds averages of 16.3 points, 8.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.1 three-pointers.