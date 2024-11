Akinjo produced 12 points (4-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Akinjo had a woeful shooting performance but salvaged his production with a team-high 10 assists. He also had three steals but finished with a minus-22 point differential.