James Akinjo headshot

James Akinjo News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Akinjo recorded 18 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 44 minutes during Monday's 115-95 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Akinjo's 13 dimes accounted for over half of his team's total assists of 24 during Monday's loss. Akinjo is averaging 12.5 points, 7.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 33.2 minutes across his 14 appearances this season.

James Akinjo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
