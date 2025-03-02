Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
James Akinjo headshot

James Akinjo News: Drops 14 dimes in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Akinjo recorded 19 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 14 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Despite poor efficiency from deep, Akinjo scored at least 15 points for a third straight game. He also tied his season high with 14 dimes, recording his third straight double-double and 12th of the campaign.

James Akinjo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now