James Akinjo News: Drops 14 dimes in G League

Akinjo recorded 19 points (9-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt), 14 assists, five rebounds and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-102 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Despite poor efficiency from deep, Akinjo scored at least 15 points for a third straight game. He also tied his season high with 14 dimes, recording his third straight double-double and 12th of the campaign.