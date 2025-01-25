James Akinjo News: Game-high 25 points in G League

Akinjo supplied 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes Thursday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 94-88 win over the Motor City Cruise.

It's the third time Akinjo has scored at least 20 points in his last eight G League outings. The 24-year-old guard out of Baylor is averaging 15.9 points, 8.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 35.3 minutes per game in the G League.