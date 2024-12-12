Fantasy Basketball
James Akinjo

James Akinjo News: Leading scorer off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Akinjo played 35 minutes Wednesday during Wisconsin's 117-95 loss versus the Cruise and compiled 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Akinjo was one of the Herds' few bright spots during Wednesday's loss as he led the team in points, steals and assists despite coming off the bench. Additionally, the 24-year-old was also effective shooting the ball, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 60.0 percent of his three-point tries.

James Akinjo
 Free Agent
