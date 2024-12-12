James Akinjo News: Leading scorer off bench

Akinjo played 35 minutes Wednesday during Wisconsin's 117-95 loss versus the Cruise and compiled 20 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Akinjo was one of the Herds' few bright spots during Wednesday's loss as he led the team in points, steals and assists despite coming off the bench. Additionally, the 24-year-old was also effective shooting the ball, converting on 50.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 60.0 percent of his three-point tries.