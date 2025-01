Akinjo recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and seven assists in Tuesday's 112-104 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Akinjo posted a team-high seven assists during Tuesday's victory. Akinjo is averaging 14.3 points, 9.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 35.2 minutes across his six appearances in 2024-25.