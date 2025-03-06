James Akinjo News: Logs five swipes in G League win

Akinjo tallied 28 points (11-21 FG< 5-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five steals and two blocks over 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 116-98 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Akinjo showed off his defensive chops Wednesday as he led both teams in steals and blocks while tying Stephen Thompson and Henry Ellenson for the most points on Wisconsin. Over his last five G League games, Akinjo has averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 36.6 minutes.