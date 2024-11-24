Fantasy Basketball
James Akinjo headshot

James Akinjo News: Nabs triple-double in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 8:55am

Akinjo contributed 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 48 minutes in Saturday's 86-77 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Akinjo led the Herd in points, assists and rebounds in their first victory of the G League's Tip-Off Tournament. The 23-year-old guard shot 0-for-12 from deep across his previous three games, though he had a stellar bounce-back outing from beyond the arc while leading the club in made threes Saturday.

