James Akinjo News: Nabs triple-double in win

Akinjo contributed 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 48 minutes in Saturday's 86-77 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

Akinjo led the Herd in points, assists and rebounds in their first victory of the G League's Tip-Off Tournament. The 23-year-old guard shot 0-for-12 from deep across his previous three games, though he had a stellar bounce-back outing from beyond the arc while leading the club in threes made Saturday.