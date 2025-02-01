James Akinjo News: Productive in win

Akinjo played 31 minutes Friday during the Herd's 115-106 win versus Delaware and tallied 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and eight assists.

Akinjo had a productive outing during Friday's victory as he led the team in assists and finished second in points scored. The 6-foot-1 guard was also efficient shooting the ball, converting on 60.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 50.0 percent of his three-point tries.