James Akinjo News: Scores season-high points

Akinjo played 45 minutes Friday during the Herd's 112-110 win over Santa Cruz and logged 31 points (11-19 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a block.

Akinjo continues to produce for the herd as he scored a season-high 31 points during Friday's victory and has now racked up a combined 97 points across his last four outings. He was also an effective floor general, dishing out a team-high nine assists.