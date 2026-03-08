James Banks News: Plays 23 minutes in defeat

Banks (undisclosed) logged four points (2-4 FG) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 116-109 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Banks regained enough health to take a starting role from the injured Osayi Osifo (undisclosed) in Saturday's game. The experienced center enjoyed decent playing time, although his output was limited to some rebounds, which has been the most common case whenever he has been available this season.