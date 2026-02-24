James Bouknight News: Another offensive effort in win

Bouknight produced 24 points (8-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-118 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Bouknight continued to generate solid shooting numbers with team-high totals of points and three-pointers against the Stars. The forward remains one of the most consistent contributors in the G League in recent weeks, averaging 23.3 points per contest over his last six games.