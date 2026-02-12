James Bouknight News: Delivers 22 points in G League
Bouknight registered 22 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 27 minutes Wednesday during the G League Mexico City Capitanes' 107-86 win over the Stockton Kings.
Bouknight paced Mexico City in scoring and put up 20-plus points for a third consecutive matchup. He was equally impressive on the defensive end by racking up a season-high three steals. Bouknight is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists through 20 regular-season appearances.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
