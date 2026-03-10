James Bouknight News: Efficient from range in win
Bouknight notched 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Bouknight contributed a burst of three-pointers for a strong offensive performance, with his 70 percent accuracy from beyond the arc representing his most efficient output since Jan. 14. Bouknight has been his team's most consistent source of scoring production throughout the season, and he has now racked up at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 contests.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Bouknight See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas ScheduleJuly 7, 2023
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Dr. A Recaps the Weekend in Fantasy Basketball: KD Returns, VanVleet Goes Off, Mavs Crumble AgainApril 3, 2023
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - Target Isaac, Clarke for Week 16January 27, 2023
-
General NBA Article
Dr. A's Fantasy Basketball Mailbag: Duren's Upside, Breakout Candidates + Buy-Low on Middleton?December 21, 2022
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS PIcks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, November 7November 7, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring James Bouknight See More