James Bouknight News: Efficient from range in win

Bouknight notched 28 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Bouknight contributed a burst of three-pointers for a strong offensive performance, with his 70 percent accuracy from beyond the arc representing his most efficient output since Jan. 14. Bouknight has been his team's most consistent source of scoring production throughout the season, and he has now racked up at least 20 points in 11 of his last 12 contests.