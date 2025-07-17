James Bouknight News: Leading scorer in SL win

Bouknight totaled 25 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 20 minutes in Thursday's 102-83 Summer League win over the Rockets.

Bouknight caught fire Thursday, leading all scorers while drilling six three-pointers. He hasn't logged NBA action since the 2023-24 season with the Hornets, when he appeared in 14 regular-season games and averaged 3.6 points in 5.8 minutes per contest.