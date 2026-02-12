James Bouknight News: Leads team in scoring Thursday
Bouknight totaled 26 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist during 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-98 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.
Bouknight had a notable offensive performance despite the defeat as he tied his best scoring output in his last seven games played. He remains one of his squad's most consistent assets, having produced more than 20 points in four successive matchups.
James Bouknight
Free Agent
