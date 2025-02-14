James Bouknight News: Logs double-double

Bouknight played 37 minutes Thursday during Rip City's 121-116 win over the Wolves and recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and 10 assists.

Bouknight struggled shooting the ball Thursday as he converted on a mere 38.5 percent of his field-goal attempts and 20.0 percent of his three-point tries. The 24-year-old did manage to lead the team in assists en route to compiling a double-double, a feat he has now accomplished in back-to-back games and four times total on the season.